Check out the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Afton Oaks neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Afton Oaks has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a whiskey bar to a Southern spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Afton Oaks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Photo: bosscat kitchen & libations/Yelp

Topping the list is whiskey bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. Located at 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 150, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,577 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up soup, salad, sandwiches, steak, chicken and seafood. Main course selections include the Snapper In The Rye and the 12-Hour Beef Short Rib. Stop by on Monday for $20 steak night. The spot also has a whiskey tasting room, with more than 300 bottles of whiskey, bourbon and Scotch. (Check out the entire menu here. )

2. Steak 48

Photo: steak 48/Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and bar Steak 48, which offers seafood and more, situated at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-100. With 4.5 stars out of 1,024 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This chain has restaurants in Chicago, Charlotte and Philadelphia. On the menu, look for oysters, poke, crab and shrimp cocktail from the raw bar, as well as steaks and chops like the filet mignon or the bone-in ribeye. Save room for the triple-layer key lime pie. (Explore the entire menu here. )

3. Local Foods

Photo: ann l./Yelp

Traditional American spot Local Foods, which offers salads and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2555 Kirby Drive, 4.5 stars out of 804 reviews.

True to its name, this chain has five Houston-area outposts. According to the business's Yelp page, the restaurant offers "a gourmet selection of sandwiches, salads and prepared meals with local ingredients from select featured local farmers." (Check out the entire menu here.)

4. Liberty Taco

Photo: nehal g./Yelp

Liberty Taco, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers tacos and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 651 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4703 Richmond Ave., Suite A, to see for yourself.

The restaurant serves up quesadillas along with tacos filled with either seafood, steak, chicken or pork. Try the tequila shrimp taco, as well as the honey-chipotle rib taco. Early risers may order one of six breakfast tacos, including the Texas brisket, egg and cheese, or the potato, beans and cheese. (View the entire menu here.)

5. State of Grace

Photo: christie a./Yelp

Check out State of Grace, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 628 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 3258 Westheimer Road.

The restaurant serves up salad, chicken, seafood and pasta. Look for the Parmesan roasted oysters, the wood-roasted diver scallops and the hearth-grilled Spanish octopus. (Find the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.