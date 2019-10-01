Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Spring Branch East neighborhood

Visiting Spring Branch East, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen spot to a beer bar.

1. Tamashi Ramen And Sushi

Photo: uyen b./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar Tamashi Ramen and Sushi, which offers ramen and more. Located at 1106 Silber Road, Suite D1, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 395 reviews on Yelp.

This local chain has three Houston area locations. The eatery serves up five types of ramen dishes, like Tamashi's Menn and Tonkotsu, with varying spice levels. The menu also includes sushi platters, as well as regular and specialty rolls. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Maine-ly Sandwiches

Photo: Astrid M. /Yelp

Next up is Maine-ly Sandwiches, a spot to score sandwiches, situated at 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 225 With four stars out of 702 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This chain has two locations around Houston. The spot serves up Italian sandwiches, as well as specialty sandwiches like the crab roll and the lobster roll. The menu also includes fried clam baskets, mac & cheese, soups and salad. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

3. Masters Barber Shop

Photo: ale b./Yelp

Barber shop Masters Barber Shop is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2416 Karbach St., Suite A, five stars out of 58 reviews.

The owner took over the business from his father, who opened up shop in 1965. The spot offers haircuts for men, specializing in flattops.

4. The Branch

Photo: Julio t./Yelp

The Branch, a beer bar and New American spot that offers hot dogs and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7710 Long Point Road to see for yourself.

The spot offers bar bites, sandwiches, salads and more. Menu standouts include The People's Elbow and the Vindaloo frito pie. On Mondays, the restaurant offers just one dish, as a way for the chef to test out new menu items. (Find the full menu here.)

