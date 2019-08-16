Check out the 4 newest businesses to debut in Houston

Want to get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a seafood spot to an Indian eatery, read on for a list of the newest spots to open their doors recently.

Seaside Lounge

Now open at 702 W. Dallas in Fourth Ward is Seaside Lounge, a lounge and cocktail bar, offering seafood and more.

According to the business's Facebook page, Seaside Lounge offers "seasonally inspired menus [featuring the] highest quality seafood and meats from the Gulf Coast and beyond."

The menu features seafood, soup, salad, sandwiches, pasta and steak. The spot also has a special late-night menu featuring lobster mac & cheese, seafood nachos and pan-seared mini crab cakes. (Explore the menu here. )

Migo Saigon Food Street

Photo: Migo SAigon Food Street/Yelp

Stroll past 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite H in Sharpstown and you'll find Migo Saigon Food Street, a new Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot.

The restaurant is located inside the new Bellaire Food Street development. The small menu features egg, rice or yellow noodle dishes (served with or without broth) as well as small bites like fried fish balls, grilled chicken feet and sauteed Vietnamese corn with fried shrimp, pork fat and green onion.

Craft Pita

Photo: craft pita/Yelp



Stroll past 1920 Fountain View Drive in Greater Uptown and you'll find Craft Pita, a Mediterranean spot.

The business's Facebook page states that Craft Pita serves up "shared plates, pita sandwiches, bowls, and rotisserie chicken. 'True Mediterranean' means that we source premium ingredients from local bakers, farmers, and ranchers."

Menu standouts here include the beef bowl with ground beef kafta, cucumber yogurt, tabouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage, parsley, mint and onions, as well as the chicken pita with rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted potatoes, red cabbage, tomato, pickles, lettuce and parsley. (Here's the full menu.)

Flavors Indian Fast Food

Photo: neesha d./Yelp

Flavors Indian Fast Food is a new Indian spot that's located at 808 Travis St.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of Indian favorites, like chicken tikki masala with Tandoori chicken cubes cooked in creamy tomato sauce in North Indian spices, saag paneer with spinach cooked with paneer cubes and special sauces and the lamb entree of the day with boneless chunks of lamb simmered in spinach and North Indian spices. All entrees are served with long-graned Basmati rice, naan and salad.

