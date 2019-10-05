Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Spring Branch North neighborhood

Spending time in Spring Branch North? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian fusion spot to a dessert shop.

1. Teriyaki Kitchen

Photo: kevin m./Yelp

Topping the list is Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot Teriyaki Kitchen. Located at 2659 Gessner Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up sandwiches, katsu plates, noodle dishes and soup. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Chavez Mexican Cafe

Photo: kristen n./Yelp



Mexican spot Chavez Mexican Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2557 Gessner Road, four stars out of 328 reviews.

This family-run cafe has a large menu with a wide selection of Mexican favorites like enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, flautas and more. Menu standouts include the deep-fried chicken-stuffed avocado, the fish Veracruz and the roasted poblano peppers with ground beef. Save room for the homemade flan from the dessert menu. (Check out the full menu here.)

3. Tamarindo

Tamarindo, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and juices and smoothies, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2635 Gessner Road, Suite A, to see for yourself.

This spot bases its frozen treats on the tamarind fruit, which is found in many popular Latin American candies and treats. Menu standouts include the banana split, the ice cream popsicles and the mangonada frozen drink.

4. Grandma Noodle

Photo: eun sung l./Yelp

Check out Grandma Noodle, which has earned four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean spot, which offers noodles and more, at 10226 Hammerly Blvd.

This BYOB restaurant serves up noodle dishes, hot pot, stew, barbecue, dumplings and more.

