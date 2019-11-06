Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Briarforest Area neighborhood

Spending time in Briarforest Area? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen bar to a vegan restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Briarforest Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ramen Bar Ichi

Photo: Robert T./Yelp

Topping the list is Ramen Bar Ichi, a spot to score ramen and more. Located at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 108, Seiwa Market, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 662 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up nine signature ramen dishes made from scratch in house. The menu also features other Japanese favorites like chicken karaage, takoyaki (fried dough snack), rice bowls and sake, with mochi for dessert. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Seiwa Market

Photo: Julienne T./Yelp

Next up is international grocery store Seiwa Market, situated at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford, Suite 116. With 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This Japenese grocery chain has two other locations in California. The store offers fresh produce, seafood, ramen kits and imported seasonings and condiments. There is also a Japanese beauty section and a cafe that serves curry and udon.

3. Top It Pizza

Italian and gluten-free spot Top It Pizza, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11700 Westheimer Road, Suite E, 4.5 stars out of 396 reviews.

This pizzeria allows diners to create their own pie by choosing the sauce, cheese, meat and toppings. Look for specialty pizza options too, like the Smokin' Chipotle Chicken and the Hawaii 5-0. (Explore all the pizza options here.)

4. Veegos

Photo: nikhil g./Yelp

Veegos, a vegan and Mexican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10932 Westheimer Road, A to see for yourself.

Veegos creates classic Mexican meals without using any meat or dairy products. Look for options like the jackfruit nachos (topped with veggies, cashew cheese and cashew sour cream), the tota (telera bread with your choice of pastor, jackfruit or half & half topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and cashew sour cream) and the pozole. (Find the full menu here.)

