Chase ends with 2 in custody in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A chase that started Monday in west Houston ended with two people taken into custody in southwest Houston.
Houston police said the chase started at a shopping center at the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
It ended about 12 miles away at the corner of Hillcroft Avenue and Southwest Freeway.
Video from SKY 2 showed two people being taken into custody after the chase ended. One was arrested behind a Denny’s restaurant. The other was arrested at the nearby Comfort Inn and Suites.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.
