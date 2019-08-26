Local

Chase ends with 2 in custody in southwest Houston

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor
KPRC

Two people are detained by law enforcement after a chase ends in southwest Houston on Aug. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A chase that started Monday in west Houston ended with two people taken into custody in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the chase started at a shopping center at the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.

More Headlines

It ended about 12 miles away at the corner of Hillcroft Avenue and Southwest Freeway.

Video from SKY 2 showed two people being taken into custody after the chase ended. One was arrested behind a Denny’s restaurant. The other was arrested at the nearby Comfort Inn and Suites.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.