Chase ends with 2 in custody in southwest Houston

Two people are detained by law enforcement after a chase ends in southwest Houston on Aug. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A chase that started Monday in west Houston ended with two people taken into custody in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the chase started at a shopping center at the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.

It ended about 12 miles away at the corner of Hillcroft Avenue and Southwest Freeway.

Video from SKY 2 showed two people being taken into custody after the chase ended. One was arrested behind a Denny’s restaurant. The other was arrested at the nearby Comfort Inn and Suites.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.

