Charges upgraded for couple arrested in connection with death of 10-week-old daughter

HOUSTON - A couple charged in connection with the death of their 10-week old daughter was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Jason Paul Robin, 24, and Katharine Wyndham White, 21, were charged with murder and injury to a child by omission respectively after police said they knowingly caused the death of their premature-born daughter in July 2018.

The charges for Robin and White were upgraded Wednesday to capital murder and felony murder respectively, according to court documents.

Court documents revealed Robin and White caused the death of Jazmine Robin by beating her with both a blunt object and their hands and shaking the child, court documents said.

According to court records, Jazmine was born at 29 weeks and released from the neonatal intensive care unit on July 3, 2018. On July 15, 2018, the child was brought back to the hospital with "clearly inflicted head trauma."

An autopsy report indicated that the child had five contusions on her face and 10 contusions on her scalp. The girl had nine contusions on her torso, five trauma areas on her right arm, six trauma areas on her left leg and three trauma areas on her right leg, according to the autopsy report.

The autopsy report also revealed the baby had bruises on her face and 96 fractures, including 71 rib fractures and a cracked skull.

Jazmine's official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

