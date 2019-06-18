Celebrate Yoga Day with Houston's top 5 yoga studios

On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It's easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

1. YogaWorks

Photo: Iris R./Yelp

At the top of the list is YogaWorks. Located at 2100 Travis St. in Midtown, the yoga studio is one of the highest-rated yoga businesses in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp.

2. Big Power Yoga

Photo: Nivi R./Yelp

Next up is Big Power Yoga, situated at 3115 Allen Parkway, Floor 1, in Montrose, River Oaks. With 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, the yoga center has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yogaleena Studio

Photo: Mariapia O./Yelp

Montrose's Yogaleena Studio, located at 2621 S. Shepherd, Suite 230, is another top-tier choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 40 reviews.

4. Big Power Yoga Memorial

Photo: Big Power Yoga Memorial/Yelp

Big Power Yoga Memorial, a yoga studio in Spring Branch, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1014 Wirt Road, Suite 290, to give it a go for yourself.

5. Black Swan Yoga

Photo: Black Swan Yoga/Yelp

Finally, over in The Heights, check out Black Swan Yoga, which has earned itself 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga establishment at 3210 White Oak Drive.

