Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Houston's most popular vegan destinations

Whether you're a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Houston's vegan fare.

There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Houston.

1. Veegos

PHOTO: NIKHIL G./YELP

Topping the list is Veegos. Located at 10932 Westheimer Road, A in Briarforest Area, the vegan and Mexican spot is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pat Greer's Kitchen

Photo: pat greer's kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Neartown's Pat Greer's Kitchen, situated at 412 W. Clay St. With 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant

Photo: billy k./Yelp

Alief's Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant, located at 10804 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and vegan spot four stars out of 260 reviews.

4. Sinfull Bakery

Photo: amy m./Yelp

Sinfull Bakery, a bakery and vegan spot in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1714 Webster St. to see for yourself.

5. Field of Greens

PHOTO: MILLETTE T./YELP

Finally, over in Greenway, check out Field of Greens, which has earned four stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free spot at 2320 W. Alabama St.

