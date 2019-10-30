Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of Houston's top sandwich establishments

It's the best thing since sliced bread: National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3, is fast approaching. Houston's top sandwich sellers are sure to have something to entice you.

Hoodline rounded up the most popular sandwich joints in Houston, using Yelp data plus our own toppings and seasonings.

1. Maine-ly Sandwiches

Topping the list is Maine-ly Sandwiches. Located at 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 225, in Spring Branch East, the spot to score sandwiches and more is the highest rated sandwich spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 705 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hobo's Sandwich Shop

Next up is Northshore's Hobo's Sandwich Shop, situated at 13431 East Freeway. With 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zero's Sandwich Shop

Downtown's Zero's Sandwich Shop, located at 1110 Lamar St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score sandwiches and more four stars out of 25 reviews.

4. Lennys Subs

Lennys Subs, a spot to score sandwiches and more in Downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1001 Fannin St., Suite 220, to see for yourself.

5. Which Wich

Over in Downtown, check out Which Wich, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score sandwiches and more at 711 Louisiana St., Suite R213, Pennzoil Place Tunnel

