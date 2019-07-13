Celebrate Bastille Day with some of Houston's top French fare

France's national holiday, Bastille Day was a turning point in the nation's revolution. On July 14, 1789, a mob stormed the fortress that represented the worst of the old monarchy, and the anniversary has been marked ever since.

In modern times, it's a day of celebration in France, as well as for Francophiles everywhere.

In the spirit of liberté, égalité, et fraternité, Hoodline compiled this list of Houston's freshest restaurants, crêperies and wine bars, using data from Yelp and our own methodology.

Houston boasts its share of French restaurants, ideal for a Bastille Day meal.

1. Artisans Restaurant

Topping the list is Artisans Restaurant. Located at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 110, in Midtown, the French spot is the highest rated French restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp.

2. Le Mistral

Next up is Eldridge / West Oaks's Le Mistral, situated at 1400 Eldridge Parkway, Suite A. With four stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp, the French spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bistro Le Cep

Briarforest Area's Bistro Le Cep, located at 11112 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and French spot four stars out of 186 reviews.

If you're looking to grab a glass (or bottle) of wine before, during, or after your Bastille Day festivities, consider checking out one of these popular spots.

1. 13 Celsius

Topping the list is 13 Celsius. Located at 3000 Caroline St. in Midtown, the wine bar is the highest rated wine bar in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 408 reviews on Yelp.

2. Camerata At Paulie's

Next up is Neartown - Montrose's Camerata at Paulie's, situated at 1834 Westheimer Road. With 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rouge Wine Bar

Eldridge / West Oaks's Rouge Wine Bar, located at 1400 Eldridge Pwky, Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.

Whether you order them sweet or savory, crêpes are a classic way to pay tribute to French cuisine. Hoodline combed through Houston's top crêperies, and here's where everyone is heading.

1. Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

Topping the list is CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee. Located at 218 Gray St. in Midtown, the creperie and coffee and tea spot, which offers waffles and more, is the highest rated creperie in Houston, boasting four stars out of 655 reviews on Yelp.

2. Melange Creperie

Then there's the Heights's Melange Creperie, situated at 711 Heights Blvd., Suite B. With four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp, the creperie and coffee and tea spot has proven to be a local favorite.

