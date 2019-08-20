Catcher from The Woodlands joins elite national baseball team

HOUSTON - A catcher from The Woodlands will join the 2019 elite baseball team, USA Baseball announced.

Drew Romo and 19 other high school baseball players will compete in the 2019 World Baseball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup in Gijang, South Korea, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8.

"We are really excited about the 20 players that we have just chosen for this year's 18-U National Team," said 2019 18-U National Team Manager Jack Leggett. "It's been a great trial period with a great group of kids that has worked extremely hard. The decisions were really tough, but we feel like the 20 that we have now show us a lot of versatility, a lot of talent and a lot of really good attitudes, so we are really looking forward to competing for a world championship."

This will be Romo's second consecutive year joining the team after he won a gold medal with the program at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships.

Training will begin for the 2019 18-U National Team in Fullerton, California, from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, before traveling to Taichung, Taiwan, to continue to train from August 24-27.

Team USA will play in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup against South Africa on Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 a.m. ET in Gijang, South Korea.

For more information on the 18-U National Team, follow @USABaseball18U on Twitter.

