Bubble Egg makes Central Northwest debut, with egg waffles and more

Waffle fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located in Central Northwest at 1717 W. 34th St., Suite 900, the new arrival is called Bubble Egg.

Bubble Egg offers Hong Kong-style egg waffles (called "Gai Daan Zai" in Cantonese), a staple of street food fare in Hong Kong since the 1950s. Every made-to-order sweet or savory waffle can be topped with ice cream (available in more than a dozen flavors), candy pieces and fresh fruit. Coffee, tea, milk teas and slushies are also available. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Iain S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Leave it to Hong Kong to take the iconic American ice cream sundae to the next level. "

And Nicole C. wrote, "We went there during their soft opening and was amazed at how well their customer service was! The waffle was on point, super crispy and delicious!"

Bubble Egg is now open daily from noon–10 p.m., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.