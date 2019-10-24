Brothers charged after more than 300 pounds of trash dumped on Katy road, authorities say

Michael (L) and Jeremy (R) Bolton are in custody after police said they dumped over 300 pounds of trash onto a Houston roadway.

KATY, Texas - Two brothers are in custody after police said they dumped over 300 pounds of trash onto a Houston roadway.

According to authorities, the incident happened Aug. 2 on Longenbaugh Road near the Grand Parkway in Katy.

A deputy constable was called out to the scene of the illegal dumping, and when he arrived he found over 300 pounds of household and construction debris in the roadway.

According to a news release, the deputy constable found some items in the trash that helped him determine where the debris had come from.

Upon further investigation, the deputy constable learned brothers Michael and Jeremy Britton had been hired to remove the trash and take it to an approved landfill, but instead dumped the debris in the road, authorities said.

Both brothers have been charged with illegal dumping for commercial purpose and their bond was set at $2,500 each.

