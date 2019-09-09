Boyfriend of mother charged in 5-year-old girl's death due in court

Santiago Esparza Jr. is seen in this 2016 mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Sept. 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - The boyfriend of a woman charged in connection with her 5-year-old daughter's death is expected in court Monday.

Santiago Esparza Jr., 30, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Torres have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Torres' daughter, Sierra Patino. Sierra's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a closet on Labor Day.

Esparza spoke to KPRC 2 from jail over the weekend, insisting he is innocent.

"I never hurt the little girl," Esparza said.

He turned himself in to authorities Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Initially, Torres told police that she was giving her daughter a bath and that there was a bottle of toilet cleaner within reach of the child. Torres said she then left to make dinner and said when she returned that bottle was empty and floating in the bathwater, leaving burns on her daughter's face. Torres said she feared Child Protective Services would take her daughter away, so she didn't take her to the hospital.

Then, Torres changed her story and told police Esparza bathed her daughter and she discovered bruises and burns on her forehead after he gave her the bath.

Esparza said Torres isn't being truthful and the burns were on Sierra's face for days before she died. He said he was at work when Sierra died, and Torres was frantic when he came home. He said Torres showed him where she put Sierra's body, and Torres wanted to dispose of the body by cutting it up.

Esparza's hearing is expected to begin sometime after 9 a.m.

