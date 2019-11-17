Bowlero to open new locations in Willowbrook, Stafford and Webster this month

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MARCH 18: Cris Carter appears at the Grand Opening of Bowlero Eden Prairie on March 18, 2017 in Eden Prairie , Minnesota. (Photo by Andy King/Getty Images for Bowlero)

HOUSTON - Three new Bowlero bowling alleys will open in the Houston area this month — in Stafford, Webster and Willowbrook — the company announced in a news release.

All three locations were built in former AMF bowling centers that "received multimillion-dollar renovations," featuring blacklight bowling lanes, arcade games and food and drinks, the company wrote.

The Stafford and Willowbrook locations have 32 lanes for bowlers with lounge seating and video walls.

The Webster location has 40 lanes and an in-house pro shop for people who want to buy equipment including bowling balls, shoes, bags and accessories.

"Beyond bowling, each Bowlero includes a state-of-the-art arcade that houses a captivating array of games such as World's Largest Pac-Man, Halo, and Space Invaders, plus old-school favorites like beer pong, air hockey, and more," the company wrote in the press release. There will also be a sports bar and lounge at each of the three locations.

The grand opening for all three Bowleros will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 with free bowling, acrade games and food and drink specials.

Locations:

Stafford : 4919 S. Main St.

: 4919 S. Main St. Webster : 318 West Bay Area Blvd.

: 318 West Bay Area Blvd. Willowbrook: 19102 TX-249

For lane availability, reservations, or to plan a party or corporate event, you can call Bowlero Stafford at (281) 491-2856, Bowlero Webster at (281) 338-1272, or Bowlero Willowbrook at (281) 955-5900. You can also get more information on the Bowlero website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.