BORI brings Korean fare to Spring Branch West

A new Korean steakhouse and Asian fusion restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called BORI, the new addition is located at 1453 Witte Road in Spring Branch West.

The upscale eatery offers authentic Korean fare. On the menu, look for dumplings, kimchi stew, steamed rice dishes, noodle soups and traditional Korean-style steaks and barbecue.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Eugene K. added, "BORI is a great new addition to the Korean barbecue scene in Houston! Finally a place with some great quality meat."

Head on over to check it out: BORI is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

