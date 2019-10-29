Bodycam video shows deputy slapping man before arrest last year

HOUSTON - Video from a body-worn camera showed the moment a Harris County deputy, now charged with assault, slapped a man before arresting him.

Deputy Ellison Collins was indicted on an assault charge in connection with the September 2018 incident outside of an IHOP restaurant.

According to prosecutors, Collins told 61-year-old Jerry Vaco to slap him in the face. The video showed Vaco raise his hand, but it's not clear if Vaco made contact with the deputy. Collins then slapped Vaco, knocking him to the ground, before placing him in handcuffs.

Prosecutors said Collins’ body-worn camera was not activated at the time of the incident, but footage from another deputy standing at the scene recorded the incident.

If convicted, Collins faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Officials at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Collins has been placed on non-law enforcement administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

