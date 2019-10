Police officers look over the scene where a body was found in a southeast Houston retention pond Oct. 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - Detectives are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday in a retention pond in southeast Houston.

The discovery was reported about 11:30 a.m. along Astoria Boulevard near Beamer Road.

Houston police said the body is male, but they did not provide any other information about the victim.

It was not clear how the person died.

This story is developing.

