Body found floating in Buffalo Bayou near Mason Park, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in Buffalo Bayou.

According to police, a person at Mason Park spotted the body floating in the bayou around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The body was being carried by the current, so officers had to call the fire department because they could not reach the body, police said.

Firefighters were able to get the body out of the water. An investigation is now underway to determine how the man died and ended up in the bayou.

Police said they do not know how long the body had been in the water.

