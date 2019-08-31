Blue water is back in Galveston, just in time for Labor Day weekend

GALVESTON, Texas - A day at the beach has gotten a little better, especially for the holiday weekend.

The blue water appears to have made a comeback at Galveston beaches, just in time for this Labor Day weekend.

The Galveston Island Twitter account posted drone-view photos of the water Friday.

According to the city of Galveston, the clear water is due to the current changing from east to west.

Clear water can occur when the Galveston area does not have a typical outgoing tide that normally dumps sediment from the Houston Ship Channel into Galveston Bay and then the Gulf of Mexico. That possibly allowed for more blue, or clearer, water to hit the beach.

Finally, a local Facebook page, SUP Gulf Coast, reminds us that blue water can always be found around Galveston; you just have to know where to look.

