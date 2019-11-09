Black Pearl makes Briarforest Area debut, with bubble tea and more

A new spot to score bubble tea and desserts has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Briarforest Area, called Black Pearl, is located at 11920 Westheimer Road.

According to the business's Facebook page, Black Pearl offers "special tea, smoothies, coffee, boba [and] snacks." On the menu, look for 24 flavors of tea, milk tea and smoothies, as well as fruity drinks like the Trouble in Paradise with mango, orange, passion fruit, peach and pineapple. The cafe also serves up snacks like sweet potato fries, potstickers and stacked Jenga toast. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Uyen T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "..I tried matcha green tea and it was delicious! Nothing to complain about — good tea, good boba, chewy soft, good service! Price was also pretty good compared to other boba places!"

Yelper Quyen N. added, "My friend and I tried the WTF and Tropical Thunder drinks and we loved it. They taste fresh. The employees are friendly and I felt welcomed. I recommend this place, and we'll come back."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Black Pearl is open from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

