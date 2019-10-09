Dashcam records moment HPD cruiser hits, kills cyclist in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A driver's dashcam recorded the moment a Houston Police Department cruiser hit and killed a cyclist Tuesday on a northeast Houston street.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on Wayside Drive near Joy Street.

Video of the crash was recorded by a dashcam in a car that was parked at a store near the scene. The video showed the cyclist crossing the street just before the HPD cruiser, which did not have its lights or sirens activated, hits him, sending him flying.

The cyclist died at the scene.

"This one officer, he was going so fast," said Dante, whose dashcam recorded the crash. He did not provide his last name. "(There was) no way he could've seen him."

HPD Assistant Chief H.W. Gaw said the two officers who were in the cruiser were responded to a suicide call when the crash happened. He said the department's vehicular crimes unit is trying to determine what happened and who is responsible for the crash.

"That's all under investigation," Gaw said. "Code 2 calls, you do have to get there … if they feel the need."

Investigators from the Harris County District Attorney's Office were also at the scene.

