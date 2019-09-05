37 arrested during Harris County human trafficking operation

AP Image

HOUSTON - Thirty-seven people were arrested during a six-day human trafficking operation in Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the arrests happened during "Operation: Independence" which happened between July 29 and Aug. 3 in the Spring area. He said 32 of the women who were arrested were victims of human trafficking.

"I want to make one thing about these women very clear: In virtually every case, these women are victims," Gonzalez said. "Our goal is not to send them to prison. Our goal is to save them from their abusers and give them the resources they need to turn their lives around."

The others who were arrested were charged with promotion of prostitution.

According to Gonzalez, the women who were victims of human trafficking were taken to a Spring Fire Department station after they were detained and connected with health and social services that are aimed at helping rescue them from their abusers.

Kevin Lilly, presiding officer of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which oversees the state's alcohol-based businesses, said his agency worked to provide intelligence to authorities as part of the operation. Lilly said about 5% of bars and nightclubs in the state are used as fronts for crime syndicates to commit crimes like money laundering and sex trafficking.

"These people are nothing more than modern-day slave traders," Lilly said.

Gonzalez said the mug shots of victims will not be released, but those who were charged with promotion of prostitution will be identified.

Anyone with information about human trafficking going on in their neighborhood is asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

