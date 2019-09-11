Local

Authorities seize 24 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop in Montgomery County

By Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli - Digital News Editor
A traffic stop ended in a massive drug bust in Montgomery County.

Authorities said they conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 59 at FM 1314. 

During the stop, the Pct. 4 Constable's Office found 24.72 pounds of cocaine/fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle with the help of K-9 officer Hash, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities said both men in the vehicle were taken into custody and charged with felony manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.

