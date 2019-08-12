Attorneys discuss arrest of man led by rope in Galveston

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Attorneys representing a man who was arrested in Galveston and led with a rope by two officers on horseback held a news conference Monday afternoon.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and criminal defense attorney Melissa Morris spoke to the media about the Aug. 3 arrest of Donald Neely.

Neely’s arrest made national headlines after a photo showing two mounted police officers leading a handcuffed Neely down the street by a rope.

Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said his officers were following procedure and had no malicious intent. He admitted that the optics of the photo were troubling, and the agency needs to learn from this situation.

On Friday, city leaders ordered a review of Neely’s arrest. The Texas Rangers – the investigative agency of the Texas Department of Public Safety – and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a two-pronged inquiry into the circumstances of the arrest and the policies of the Galveston Police Department.

