At least 2 arrested after brawl at BF Terry High School injures officer, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas - At least two people were arrested Tuesday after a brawl at B.F. Terry High School injured an officer and prompted a large police response, police said.

According to Rosenberg police, several fights broke out in different areas of the school. The school resource officer felt overwhelmed and called for backup, which led several other police officers to respond to the school. The additional officers were able to break up the fights, police said.

One officer and a few students suffered minor injuries, police said.

Video that was posted on social media and later removed was purported to show melee. At least one person could be seen in the video defending himself against as many as three people. Another segment of the video showed chaos in what appeared to be the cafeteria as people tried to move away from one of the fights.

Officials at the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District said in a written statement that students and staff were safe, but the school was in a hold mode.

"During a hold, students remain in their classrooms and instruction continues as normal," the statement read. "Dismissal may be delayed today due to a staggered release. Walkers will be released first, then car riders and finally bus riders."

Police said they are reviewing video of the fight and more arrests are possible.

