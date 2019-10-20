Astros Statue of Liberty meme goes viral

HOUSTON - Get to know the man behind the Astros Statue of Liberty meme that has now gone viral.

Q: What’s your name?

A: My name is Rey David Medrano.

Q: How long have you been an Astros fan?

A: Born and raised in Houston, so I have been an Astros fan all of my life.

Q: How did you get this idea to create the meme?

A: The idea? Well, I was waiting for my daughter to get ready for her first school dance in middle school and I just started playing around with images, started editing, and sent it to my cousin as a joke. He is the one that told me to post it on social media because it was good.

Q: Are you working on another one when the Astros face the Nationals?

A: I haven’t really thought about it ... another one yet but I’m sure something will come to mind, lol.

Q: What else should we know about you?

A: I am a captain with the Houston Fire Department.

