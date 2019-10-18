Astros inspire, encourage 13-year-old fighting to overcome serious brain injuries after hit-and-run

HOUSTON - London Banks is an avid Astros fan and was recently surprised with a gift bag full of Astros gear from the Houston Astros Foundation as she continues her rehabilitation at Shriner’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center after she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

What happened?

On Oct. 2, 13-year-old London was hit by a black Chevrolet Cruze or Kia Forte while trying to cross the street on the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

The driver left the scene without stopping.

What is London's mother saying?

London is making strides every day. Therapy is grueling at times, but her mother, Shandr’a Mosley-Banks, said there is no way London is going to miss Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night and is looking forward to meeting the players someday.

The gift bag sent to her by the Houston Astros Foundation included a touching handwritten card inviting London to throw out the first pitch at an Astros game next season.

“She takes that little card and reads it often. It's something she looks forward to every day,” Mosley-Banks said.

Of all the gifts London received, the replica championship ring really grabbed her heart the most.

“When she opened it up, she completely lost it, and then 'Go Stros' came out. When she went, 'Go Stros,' we went, 'Go London!' It's magical. There wasn't a dry eye in the room,” Mosley-Banks said.

What's next?

Mosley-Banks said London will continue to undergo therapy and rehabilitation for the next three to six months.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.