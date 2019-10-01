Astros' Carlos Correa donates $10K to Deputy Dhaliwal's family

Carlos Correa poses for a portrait during photo days at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros player, Carlos Correa, joined the huge number of people donating money to help the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Correa donated $10,000 to the family Monday, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"@TeamCJCorrea thank you for your time & generosity," Gonzalez tweeted. "It was unsolicited; you proactively reached out to assist fallen @HCSOTexas Deputy Dhaliwal's family in their darkest hour. Your visit was uplifting & your donation of 10k is very timely."

The Astros star also took to Twitter after making the donation.

"Thank you Sandeep for everything you did to help others here in Houston and Puerto Rico!" Correa wrote. "Rest in Peace you'll always be remembered!"

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.