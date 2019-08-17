At least 4 shot at east Houston house party, police say

HOUSTON - As many as four people were shot early Saturday during a house party in east Houston, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call about 1:45 a.m. to a home on Mylla Street, near Falcon Street, where a shooting with multiple victims was reported. As officers were responding, more calls about the shooting were received.

Neighbor Carlos Ramirez said he heard about 20 gunshots.

“I heard this lady crying, yelling on her phone,” Ramirez said. “I peeked and looked after the gunshots and everything, and I told her to come inside and wash your hands because you don’t know if they people are still out there and stuff.”

Ramirez said the woman he helped had suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.

Investigators said one victim showed up at a gas station not far from where the party was happening. Other victims showed up at area hospitals, police said.

No one has died as a result of the shooting, police said. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

