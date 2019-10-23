Armed man barricaded inside Spring home, people urged to avoid area, authorities say

KPRC

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid an area in Spring due to a SWAT scene where a man is barricaded inside a home.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hamilton Falls Lane near Spring Cypress Road, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an armed man -- who is a suspect in an aggravated assault -- barricaded himself inside his home.

Deputies did not say why the man has barricaded himself in his home, but they said they are working to “resolve the situation peacefully.”

The Sheriff's Office said it also asked CenterPoint Energy to shut off the power to the Twin Falls neighborhood temporarily as they work to resolve the issue.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

