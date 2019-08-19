Animal control officer accused of unlawfully neutering 2 male tabby cats

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Pasadena woman is facing charges after police said she was unlawfully neutering cats at the Deer Park Animal Control Facility.

Jeanna Ruth Hooker, 56, has been charged with three counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

What happened

Hooker, an animal control officer, is accused of neutering two male cats at the facility July 29.

A witness told authorities that two male orange tabby cats appeared to be dead in an isolation room. The cats were taken to a veterinary hospital.

According to court documents, Hooker "does not have a license to conduct veterinary practices and the shelter does not have a veterinarian that would supervise such a procedure at the facility."

Hooker told authorities that she neutered the cats because she was going to use them as barn cats.

What's next

Hooker was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on Aug. 8. She posted bond and is due in court Oct. 10.

