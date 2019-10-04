Amber Alert canceled, incident was result of domestic disturbance, police say

The Texas Center for the Missing shared this photo of a vehicle being sought in connection with an Amber Alert in Houston that was issued Oct. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday after officials said someone reported seeing a girl being grabbed off the street by a man and forced into a car.

The alert was canceled about 7 p.m. when Houston police said the incident was the result of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, a man was in an argument with his girlfriend when he drove away with her in his vehicle.

The woman told police the same story.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, a tow truck driver witnessed a man grabbing a girl about 7:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of Selinsky Road. The driver reported that the girl was placed in a headlock and dragged into a car. Another witness also saw the girl being dragged, according to Houston police.

One witness followed the man's car for a short distance and saw the girl climb into the back seat and open a window, trying to get out. Newly released surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a car driving by with what appears to be a person hanging out the window.

The girl is described as a black girl with a lighter complexion and long, wavy hair. She was wearing an olive-green shirt.

Officials with the Texas Center for the Missing said the girl may have been between the ages of 8 and 10 years old; Houston police say it is likely she's a young teen, but they aren't sure if she is a child, a teen or an adult.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid- to late 30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds. He had an athletic build, short hair and a dark complexion.

The vehicle was described as a 2006-2013 black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and a paper license plate with a dark tint over the plate, officials at the center said.

Houston police worked with the Houston Independent School District and said all students, absent and present, in nearby schools were accounted for Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

