Amber Alert canceled after boy, mother found safe

Clayber Laros-Reyes (left) and his mother, Maria Garcia-Reyes (right), are seen in these undated images provided by authorities on Oct. 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert that was issued Monday after authorities said a boy was kidnapped by the ex-girlfriend of the child's mother was canceled after the child was found safe.

Authorities said 3-year-old Clayber Laros-Reyes was taken by 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno about 12:15 p.m. near Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, Urbina-Centeno is the ex-girlfriend of Clayber's mother, 29-year-old Maria Garcia-Reyes.

Authorities said Urbina-Centeno told the child's mother, "I'm going to kill your son, so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me," before taking the boy and fleeing.

HPD Ingrid Urbina-Centeno is seen in this undated image provided by authorities on Oct. 21, 2019.

According to investigators the mother left in pursuit of her ex-girlfriend and son, and had not been heard from since.

About 8:30 p.m., Houston police said in a tweet that both the child and his mother were found safe.

Urbina-Centeno was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to the tweet.

