Getty Images

HOUSTON - An Aldine Independent School District middle school student was injured when another student threw a pair of scissors at him, striking him in the head, the district said.

The Grantham Middle School student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, school officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

Officials said any student discipline will follow the student code of conduct.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.