ADORABLE, BUT DON'T TOUCH: Asps sighted across Houston area, what you need to know

HOUSTON - Asps are making their adorable presence known in Texas, but be sure to look and never touch.

Asps, known for their hairy appearance, have been reported all over Sugar Land.

"They start showing up around the fall time," said William Hagdik, the assistant director of Sugar Land Parks and Recreation. "That's just the state of their life cycle where they get big enough to be seen."

In a post by Sugar Land Parks and Recreation, a public service announcement discusses the Texas Asp and what it looks like, as well as where it is found and how you can treat a wound if you receive one of the insect's painful stings via its venomous spines.

The furry asp can also sting you. A typical sting can cause pain and swelling for hours. In severe cases, a sting can cause an allergic reaction that could require a doctor's visit. If stung, you're advised to use a piece of tape to remove the stinger from the affected area.

Just as the city is warning residents about them, the city it doesn't expect the bug to stay around for long

"The cold weather is going to push the caterpillars into hiding and we are going to start seeing less and less of them," said Hagdik.

The PSA also discusses the important differences between asps and oak leaf galls, which are, according to the post, “just abnormal swellings of plant tissue caused by insects and wasps (and are) generally harmless.”

The post also reminds people that asps and other insects are seen more in the fall because more leaves and plant matter are on the ground.

