Actor, alumnus Dennis Quaid makes appearance in UH national commercial

HOUSTON - The University of Houston released its 2019-2020 national commercial that features Cougars Red Fridays and is voiced by award-winning actor and UH alumnus Dennis Quaid.

The university wanted to feature its Cougars traditions and one of its famous alumnus, Quaid, in its commercial. The 30-second commercial, “Game Day, Any Day,” spotlights the university's tradition of staff and students wearing red on Fridays' as tradition.

The commercial, which was produced by the University's division of marketing and communications, celebrated Cougars' pride by encouraging them to wear the university's colors and traditions every day of the week.

“When it comes to Cougar spirit, game day really is any day, and we take it seriously,” said Lisa Holdeman, UH vice president of marketing and communications. “When our campus unites by wearing red, you feel a powerful cohesiveness and connectivity that is very special. But Cougar pride doesn’t just happen on Fridays or on campus, you take it with you for the rest of your life.”

The commercial will nationally debut Sept. 1 during the Houston Cougars football opener. The UH Cougars will play against Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m.

