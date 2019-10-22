911 call released in Katy home invasion where father was shot, killed

KATY, Texas - A heartbreaking 911 call has been released after a father was killed during a Katy home invasion while his wife and children were inside.

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office released the 911 call after the Katy man was fatally shot inside of his home on Sunday.

In the 911 call, a woman described as Angeleanna spoke with the dispatcher just minutes after the shooting.

911 call: “Help me please, oh, someone just broke into my house and shot my husband."

During the call, you can hear the woman ask if her husband is he is OK while receiving instructions from the dispatcher.

911 call: “I’m so scared, I don’t know what to do. Oh, my God, I think he is really hurt."

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigators said that two intruders went into the home on 6900 Glenn Rosa Drive around midnight. Detectives said 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was shot and killed while trying to protect his wife and two young children.

On Friday, detectives released a surveillance video of a vehicle of interest seen driving in and out of the neighborhood around the time of the shooting. Sheriff Troy Nehls said that a team of investigators is still trying to find the men responsible.

The vehicle of interest is described as a four-door, a tan sedan with a sunroof. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

