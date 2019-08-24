7 children among those sickened after carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

Several people are sick after a gas leak at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

According to authorities, the carbon monoxide leak was reported around 6:25 a.m. Saturday at the Ravenaux Apartment Complex on Cutten Road near Cypresswood Drive.

The Cypress Creek Fire Department said 18 people, including seven children, were sickened and one person had to be transported to a hospital via Life Flight.

Multiple others were transported to area hospitals to be treated.

Authorities said the gas leak was caused by a vehicle that was left running inside a garage Friday night.

The carbon monoxide has since been cleared from the apartments and residents have been allowed back inside.

Officials said they do not know of the car was left running on accident or on purpose.

