5 hurt in massive 3-alarm Motel 6 fire near Spring on Wednesday

HOUSTON - Five people, including two children, were hurt in a three-alarm fire at a motel near Spring on Wednesday evening.

The fire at a Motel 6 at 19606 Cypresswood Court was first reported at 3:40 p.m. Flames poured out of the third floor where the fire started and quickly ate away at the roof of the building.

Crews from multiple fire departments — Spring, Ponderosa and South Montgomery — are working to get the fire under control.

Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries or smoke inhalation, according to Norm Uhl with Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Service.

