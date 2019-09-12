40+ dogs, cats removed from 'filthy' Spring Branch home, constable says

Ted Heap

HOUSTON - Dozens of dogs and cats were seized from a northwest Houston home Wednesday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 authorities.

Acting on a tip, more than 40 suffering dogs and cats were removed from a home in the 8500 block of Kempridge Street in Spring Branch, according to officials.

“It is sad to see these animals, unable to seek help on their own, trapped in deplorable conditions like this,” Constable Ted Heap said. “That’s why we established the Animal Cruelty Task Force, to remove animals from abusive situations such as this.”

Authorities said the animals were living in "filthy conditions" inside the home.

The animals were taken to the Houston Humane Society for evaluations. Many of the animals were "sick, malnourished and/or suffering from serious skin conditions," officials said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine who is responsible for keeping the animals in the conditions.

You can report animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture at www.927PAWS.org or by calling 832-927-PAWS (7297).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.