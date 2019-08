Images captured of the Huntsville fire truck crash involving another vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Huntsville Fire Department firetruck and another vehicle crashed Sunday morning on FM 2821 near Highway 247.

Huntsville police tell KPRC2 it happened around 9:30 a.m.

Luciano Rodriguez Images captured of the Huntsville fire truck crash involving another vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Four people were transported to area hospitals, according to police. It’s unclear at this time how many people were in each vehicle, nor whether any fire department personnel were hurt.

This is a developing story.



