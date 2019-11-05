4 Montgomery County doctors accused of improper prescriptions

CONROE, Texas - Four doctors are facing serious charges in connection with improperly prescribing controlled substances to patients.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office said some of the prescribed drugs included fentanyl, morphine and hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said the doctors prescribed drugs to 15 people, who later died from a drug overdose.

Investigators were able to identify the doctors by using autopsy data from the Montgomery County Forensic Services Department and analyzing their prescribing habits.

"We were looking at certain patients that had died," said Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Tamara Holland. "We looked at some of their medical records and that's what led us to some of the doctors."

The doctors

Here are the doctors prosecutors said were identified as part of the investigation. Two of them have been arrested. The remaining two are expected to turn themselves in to authorities soon, prosecutors said.

Dr. Hussamaddin Al-Khadour

Prescribed controlled substance to two patients that died of an overdose involving prescription medication, according to prosecutors.

Charges: Illegally operating a pain management clinic and writing a false or fictitious prescription for a controlled substance.

Dr. Emad Mikhail Bishai

Prescribed controlled substance to six patients that died of an overdose involving prescription medication, prosecutors said.

Charges: Four counts of prescribing a controlled substance to a person who he knew was an abuser, four counts of prescribing without a valid medical purpose and a count of improper delegation of a medical act.

Dr. Miguel Flores

He has been arrested and is accused of prescribing a controlled substance to three patients that died of an overdose involving prescription medication.

Charges: Prescribing a controlled substance to a person who he knew was an abuser and prescribing without a valid medical purpose.

Dr. Fadi Ghanem

He has been arrested and is accused of prescribing a controlled substance to four patients that died of an overdose involving prescription medication.

Charges: Three counts of prescribing a controlled substance to a person who he knew was an abuser and three counts of prescribing without a valid medical purpose.

