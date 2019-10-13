4 inmates caught after escaping a Beaumont prison to smuggle in contraband

Four inmates were caught after they escaped a federal prison in Beaumont to allegedly smuggle contraband back into the prison.

HOUSTON - After repeated reports that prisoners were escaping the federal prison in Beaumont to smuggle in contraband, the U.S. Marshals Service and Jefferson County investigators responded Friday, county officials wrote in a press release.

At about 10:30 p.m., officials say they saw four men leaving the prison grounds and cutting through a neighboring ranch.

"The inmates ran when they saw the Law Enforcement officers step out of the brush," officials wrote.

The inmates were identified as Julian Lemus, 34, Robert Young, 45, Leo Martinez, 25, and 35-year-old Silvstre Rico.

They were caught and now they each face an escape charge. Officials also say they confiscated contraband that included bottles of whiskey and cell phones.

