3 suspects seen stealing $10K in hair products from Westside business

Houston police are searching for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of hair products from a Westside business during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police say at about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, three suspects were seen on surveillance cameras using a side door to enter a building in the 12000 block of Westheimer Road.

"During the incident, the suspects broke into the victim's suite and stole over $10,000 in hair products," police wrote in a release Wednesday. "The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel."

If anyone has information about this crime, you're asked to contact Houston police or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 713-222-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

