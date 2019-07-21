3 new businesses to check out in Mid West

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Mid West? From a Mexican seafood eatery to a burger spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to debut in this area of Houston.

La Marisquera Ostioneria

5851 Westheimer Road Photo: La marisquera ostioneria/Yelp

La Marisquera Ostioneria is a Mexican and seafood spot. The local chain has two other outposts in the Houston area.

La Marisquera Ostioneria serves up Mexican seafood dishes. Try the oysters on the half shell served with limes and house selection of sauces; the shrimp brochette with six bacon-wrapped shrimp and jalapeño and served with fried rice and cucumber salad; or the grilled seafood tacos with homemade corn tortillas, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese and creamy cilantro sauce. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

La Marisquera Ostioneria currently holds four-stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Sunshine B., who reviewed La Marisquera Ostioneria on July 14, wrote, "My favorite restaurant ever, the food is fresh and amazing. Also the service is another level. They are friendly and courteous."

Andrew G. noted, "We had a fantastic dinner here. The service was fantastic and the food was delicious. The menu has tons of things I would have liked to try. Great quality and quantity of food."

La Marisquera Ostioneria is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Katsu Bar & Noodle

9296 Westheimer Road, Suite 132 Photo: seung p./Yelp

Katsu Bar & Noodle is a Japanese spot, offering burgers and noodles. The chain has another location in Houston and one in Seattle.

This new business serves up traditional panko-breaded protein plates with salad, noodles, rice or bread. From the pork katsu plate to the kamikaze burger with natural pork katsu, spicy mayo, homemade katsu sauce, Swiss cheese and jalapeño, this spot hopes to satisfy your Japanese street food cravings. (Explore the menu here.)

Katsu Bar & Noodle currently holds four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Alex N., who reviewed Katsu Bar & Noodle on June 19, wrote, "Really impressed with the portions, service, and price. ... Definitely going to come back. Breading is amazing and they fry everything right in front of you — super crispy. Best katsu I've had in Houston for sure."

Yelper Willy N. wrote, "The katsu breading was perfect and way better than most Japanese places in Houston. They also cook the food in front of you so you know it's fresh. The portions are also very generous. Definitely will be back in the future!"

Katsu Bar & Noodle is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

BurgerIM

5887 Westheimer Road, Suite K Photo: pristine c./Yelp

BurgerIM is a spot to score burgers and more.

BurgerIM is an international franchise that offers 1/3-pound, 1/4-pound and 3-ounce mini burgers, plus milkshakes. The menu features the Spanish beef burger with habanero aioli, grilled jalapeño, leaf lettuce and pepper jack cheese, and the Hawaiian salmon burger with red cabbage slaw, pineapple, ginger vinaigrette and barbecue glaze. (Here's the rest of the menu.)

Its current rating of four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback so far.

Yelper Jennifer J., who reviewed Burgerim on June 2, wrote, "Glad my boyfriend and I popped in to try this place! I had a really good American burger with fries. The fries are circular in shape but really good! I had mine with Cajun spice. Yum!"

Yelper George C. wrote, "Pretty tasty. Was skeptical about the fries because they looked like they would be soft and mushy, but turned out to have a great, crisp flavor! Overall a good stop for a tasty burger and fries."

Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

