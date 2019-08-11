3 killed when speeding SUV strikes truck on SW Freeway feeder road, police say

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Three people were killed in a crash on the Southwest Freeway feeder road early Sunday morning, according to Houston police.

Around 1 a.m., near the intersection of Bellerive Drive, police said two vehicles were involved in a roll-over crash.

Authorities said a black Chevrolet Tahoe and a silver truck were involved in the crash.

One person was trapped and died inside the Tahoe and two people were ejected from the SUV when it rolled over several times, officials said.

The ejected passengers were taken to an area hospital where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene, but authorities said they were not taken to a hospital.

What happened

Authorities said the Tahoe was speeding on the feeder road when it struck the truck, which was making a right turn onto the feeder road.

Officials said they believe speed played a factor in the crash.

It's not clear who is at fault in the crash, according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the truck showed no signs of intoxication.

