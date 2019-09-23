3 arrested, 1 at large in connection with robbery that left Sugar Land store clerk dead

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Three people have been arrested and one person remains at large in connection with the death of a beloved store clerk in Sugar Land.

What happened:

Hamid Lakhani, 63, was working Aug. 31 at the W.B Foodmart around 9 p.m. on West Bellfort Avenue near Eldridge Road when three men attempted to rob the store, authorities said.

Police said at some point during the robbery, a man now they are now identifying as 24-year-old Treveon James Young opened fire on Lakhani.

Officers received a call about an armed man inside the store, and when they arrived, they found Lakhani dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine three people were involved in the robbery.

What's new:

One Monday, the Sugar Land Police Department put out a news release saying four people had been identified in connection with the deadly robbery.

According to the release, Young was with two other 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old woman who acted as the getaway driver.

Police said license plate recognition cameras located near the store were able help authorities identify the vehicle and lead to the three arrests and identification of the suspected gunman.

The 17-year-old was identified as Kameryn Lamisha James. James and the two 16-year-olds have been charged with aggravated robbery.

SLPD Kameryn Lamisha James is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a robbery that left a beloved store clerk dead in Sugar Land on Aug. 31, 2019

Young has been charged with murder and remains at large.

Authorities said they have reason to believe he is hiding in the Houston or Dallas area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Young.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.