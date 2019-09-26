$24 million winning lottery ticket out of Montgomery County remains unclaimed

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

MONTGOMERY, Texas - Someone in Montgomery County is waking up a millionaire.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, someone in Montgomery won nearly $24 after matching all six of the numbers.

The winner bought the ticket at the Murphy USA gas station located at 18702 Highway 105 near Cape Conroe Drive.

Wednesday night’s lucky numbers were 5, 9, 26, 38, 41 and 44.

Though only one person hit the big $23.75 million jackpot, there were 18 other people who woke up with a slightly more padded pocket.

Those winners matched five out of six numbers and took home a prize of $1,547.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winner opted to receive the cash value and will be received a total of $18,067,668.07 after taxes.

The ticket has not yet been claimed, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

